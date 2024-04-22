A 39-year-old fisherman drowned off Cape Point on Saturday morning after his boat capsized.
According to Craig Lambinon, spokesperson for National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) NSRI Kommetjie, NSRI Simonstown and NSRI Hout Bay duty crews were activated following reports of a fisherman missing at Brightwaters, on the Atlantic side of Cape Point at around 9am.
“Cape Medical Response (CMR) said they received the call from SA National Parks rangers who raised the alarm.
“It is reported that two men arrived at the Cape Point main gate and reported that their boat had capsized at Brightwaters, 1.5 nautical miles South of Olifantsbospunt, during the early hours of the morning and their skipper was missing.
“They confirmed that they had both managed to reach the shore after their boat reportedly capsized in the surf zone in dense fog.
“Their boat had washed ashore, but they had found no signs of their skipper and they feared that he was missing in the surf zone.”
Lambinon said the two survivors, males aged 29 and 17, both from Hout Bay, were treated by CMR paramedics and were transported to hospital, both suffering injuries but in stable condition where they are recovering.
Spencer Oldham, NSRI Hout Bay station commander, said: “It appears that the boat may have been swamped by a wave before running aground on the shoreline.
“During the search the body of the man was located approximately between 30 and 50 meters off-shore at Brightwaters and was recovered onto the NSRI rescue craft. The man was declared deceased.”