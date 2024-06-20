It was a sad Father's Day for the family of former law enforcement officer Joseph Louw, 53, a respected figure in the community who became the victim of a senseless act of violence on Sunday. He was standing in between his daughter Joslyn Louw, 28, and his son when he was shot dead by his 26-year-old neighbour.

Joslyn tells the Daily Voice: “Earlier that day the shooter threatened my boyfriend as he came back from the shop. Scene: Stillwaney Crescent in Bellville South. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “He pointed at him with a gun and said that he wanted to shoot my brother who was at home that evening. “My mom flagged the police as they drove past and told them of what happened, but the shooter and his friend denied everything.

“Moments later we were standing at our neighbours when the suspect came. He fired one shot and we ran separate ways.” Joslyn says she had no clue that her father had been struck. He continues: “When he felt it, he shouted that they got him, that they shot him in the back. He thought it was a flesh wound.

“He was on the ground when my mother came to the scene.” Hartseer: Wife Leonie is shattered. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete An emotional Leonie Louw, 50, says: "I felt his pulse and he was still alive and told us he's fine and I told him I forgive him, even though he didn't do anything to me. I told him I love him. He died immediately after that." Joslyn says the shooter was identified and arrested by cops.

"My father was never wounded as a Law Enforcement officer for 20 years and now he was shot by our neighbour. He was retired for 10 years. "Father's Day will never be the same again.“ In blue: Louw back in the day. Picture: supplied Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie says the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

Pojie confirms: "Bellville South police responded to a complaint on Sunday 16 June. “Upon arrival at the crime scene in Stillwaney Crescent at around 10.45pm, they found the body of a 54-year-old man who sustained a fatal gunshot wound. "The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The suspect fled the scene and police members continued to trace his whereabouts.