A police officer who was busy with stop and search operations was gunned down in a shoot-out with a criminal in Khayelitsha. Constable Akholile Ndzingo, 30, who was based at Khayelitsha police station, was killed on Wednesday night at about 9:30pm.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says the Hawks are investigating a case of murder: “The South African Police Service in the Western Cape is reeling from shock after a police official on duty was shot and killed during a crime prevention operation on Wednesday evening in Khayelitsha. “Reports from the scene indicate that members of Khayelitsha police station’s crime prevention unit were conducting a stop and search operation in Q-Block at approximately 9:30pm when they came under fire from an armed suspect. Sad: Thembisile Patekile. Picture on file “Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect. Police have opened a murder and attempted murder docket. Psychosocial support for the colleagues of the deceased member is currently being provided by the SAPS employee health and wellness practitioners.”

Western Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile has assured that no resources will be spared in catching the killer. “It is disheartening that police officials who are deployed to bring safety to communities, find themselves being targeted by criminals. Our reinforced deployments are hard at work in efforts to apprehend the suspect,” he said. The Department of Police Oversight and Community Safety condemned the attack and said: “Perpetrators, committing acts of this nature, should face the full might of the law.