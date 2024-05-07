A former 28s gang member who was once the most notorious skelm and tikkop in Villiersdorp is spreading hope among addicts to turn a new leaf. After a long battle to overcome his own addictions, Julian Plaatjies has founded Vision of Hope.

The 46-year-old father of three says his journey with drug abuse started as a young boy while living on the grounds of Helderstroom Prison where his father worked as a warden. Former skelm: Plaatjies. Picture: supplied "I started with cigarettes and then it moved to dagga and Mandrax. I started stealing and ended up in a juvenile prison. When I was 19 the drug merts introduced tik and it took Villiersdorp by storm. At that time we used the bulbs and not this lollies of today." Julian racked up 13 convictions for housebreaking and theft and spent years in and out of prison where he joined the 28s gang to survive.

He attended rehabilitation programmes but with his last release he slipped back into a life of crime. But he says the community of Villersdorp was gatvol: "I was the most notorious skelm stealing from everyone, even my own family. They planned to bundu court me so I decided to leave my family home and took shelter in a toilet where I lived with a dog." Change for good: Julian Plaatjies wants to help others. Picture: supplied That was when he met his future wife who took pity on him and provided him with food despite the disapproval of her family.

"She showed me love when nobody else did. While in a toilet I found love and hope.“ He eventually beat his addiction by turning to God, and then launched Vision of Hope to assist addicts. "We work by spreading hope. We provide classes, prayers and a hot meal. We also help them get back on their feet with second hand clothing and rebuilding family connections."