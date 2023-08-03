An ex-convict has given insight into the life of Station Strangler, Norman “Afzal” Simons, after spending time with him at Brandvlei Maximum Prison. Ebrahiem “Katjies” Appollis, a former high-ranking 28s gangster, said Simons was a well-dressed “frans” who had “sturvy” and “feminine” maniere, which led a lot of prisoners to believe he was indeed the notorious serial child killer.

According to the former tronkvoël, Simons became a target for other prisoners, who allegedly wanted to take him out. Simons, a former school teacher, was convicted of the kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old Elroy van Rooyen in 1995. PAROLE: Norman Afzal Simons, aka Station Strangler He was suspected of being a serial killer after the bodies of 22 boys were found in shallow graves in Mitchells Plain between 1986 and 1994. However, he was only ever convicted for Elroy’s death.

The 56-year-old was released on parole on July 20 to live with relatives in Parow, after serving 28 years of his life sentence. Appollis, 59, who spent nearly 30 years behind bars for murder and burglary, recalls the first day Simons walked into prison as almal kept a look out for him. “I met him when he wasn’t sentenced yet. I remember that first day we were all waiting and you could feel how tense the place was. Norman looked very nervous, and you can understand why,” he said.

“To violate and murder children is seen as one of the biggest crimes in prison. It’s something we look down upon because, firstly, it’s a child, an innocent soul who can’t even defend themselves. “We also believe it’s prisoners like [Simons] who make it hard for us with the parole board, because they take up a lot of time.” According to Appollis, Simons looked bang when he walked into the cells.

“He walked in with his head down and you could see the fear on his face,” he said. “I think even the wardens were scared for his life because he didn’t travel with all the other inmates when he went to court. “He wasn’t in a communal cell for long and stayed in isolation most of the time.”

Appollis said Simons, however, soon gained respect after helping him and other prisoners by writing their letters and teaching them in prison. “He would write our letters for requests for contact visits,” he explained. SERVED TIME: Duo housed at Brandvlei Prison “When I spoke to him, we mainly spoke about how it’s going. I never came to the point of asking him, ‘are you the Station Strangler?’ “He would also never go into conversation about his crime like the other prisoners did, it’s like he was shy,” the ex-bandiet said.