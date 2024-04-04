As children returned to school for the start of the second term on Wednesday, the deal was sweetened by the Easter Bunny who handed out thousands of chocolate eggs. Non-profit organisation Living Through Learning (LTL) distributed nearly 9 000 Easter eggs to several schools in the Western Cape.

LTL largely works in the education sector and focuses on improving foundation phase literacy. The schools which benefited from the handout included Levana Primary (Lavender Hill), Perivale Primary (Lotus River), Lotus River Primary, Hillwood Primary (Lavender Hill), Cypress Primary (Bridgetown), Valhalla Primary (Riverton), Vorentoe Primary (Ravensmead), St Augustine’s RC Primary (Parow), and Nooitgedacht Primary (Bishop Lavis). Fun for almal: Pupils received Easter eggs. Photographer: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. LTL Managing Director Natalie Roos said: “We try to do this every year but it's not always possible, it all depends on the funding that we receive. So this year we have a record of 8 830 Easter eggs and it was sponsored by Coronation Fund Managers and RoomRaccoon so we would like to thank them for that.”

Roos said LTL is running literacy programmes in “Coronation Reading Adventure Rooms” at all of these schools. “We have our own curriculum that we integrate with the government’s curriculum.” Vorentoe Primary School principal Theresa Holland said the learners, staff and school governing body were grateful for the ongoing support provided by LTL and Coronation, as learners have shown significant growth in Grade R and 1.