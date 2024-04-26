Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis dedicated her Honorary Doctorate to all those who believe in the power of sport to better their lives. Ellis received the honour during CPUT’s Autumn Graduation Series, which will see 7000 students getting capped this week.

On Wednesday, the audience cheered as her accolades were read out, including the nation’s first Women’s African Cup of Nations title in 2022 and three African Women’s Coach of the Year awards, amongst a host of other achievements such as leading the women’s soccer national team to two Fifa World Cups. While the accolades may be directed at her, the meisie from Salt River insists it is the culmination of teamwork. No limits: Three-time African Coach of the Year Ellis, right. Photographer: Leon Lestrade/Independent Newspapers. She says: “If the team does well then individuals stand out and I am fortunate that I am sometimes one of those individuals.”

Ellis reflected on the thousands of women graduating at CPUT, many of whom will need to break barriers in male dominated spheres. She adds: “At the end of the day, if you are qualified then that space you want is not set aside for a male or female. “Don’t be afraid of failing because that strengthens you and you get another opportunity to succeed later.

“To the females out there, just go for it, because other women who come from your neighbourhood are watching and want to emulate you.” Ellis was supported by her mother and family, along with long-time friend Ilhaam Groenewald, who is herself a powerhouse as the Chief Director of Sport at Stellenbosch University. CPUT Chair of Council Dr Laurine Platzky has known Ellis for many years and said on stage: “We are enormously proud of Banyana Banyana and their role on the African continent.