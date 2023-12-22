Four-time Women’s Caf Coach of the Year Desiree Ellis is spreading holiday cheer throughout the Cape Flats via her foundation. The Banyana Banyana coach is quite active in local communities where she and her foundation work with non-profit organisations to support those in need.

This year, Desiree, 60, donated food parcels to various non-profit organisation in Cape Town, from where it will be distributed to needy communities. Desiree, from Salt River, says it’s all about ploughing back, especially to those who have been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Desiree tells the Daily Voice: “Many of them have not recovered. We normally give to the youth, but we gave the parcels to the grannies who will lessen the burden over the Christmas period. It’s not a handout, it is just my way of giving because we all have a little to give.”

THANKFUL: Michael George with his parcel Her foundation partnered with the Alcardo Andrews Foundation from Hanover Park and several others like the A & A Development programme in Freedom Park, Tafelsig, which blessed 40 pensioners with food hampers for Christmas on Tuesday. Founder Anwar Alexander says the donations came at the perfect time as many residents are struggling to make ends meet. Anwar says: “I know the community, their challenges and circumstances so I went to bless those families who have never received anything.

“This is a blessing that is going to make an impact in the lives of the residents and make their Christmas lekker.” kicker: parcel Elizabeth Krigga says she is grateful as she had no idea if her family would even have food on Christmas Day. Elizabeth says: “I appreciate the parcel so much, it came at the right time, words can’t explain the appreciation.”