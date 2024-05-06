President Cyril Ramaphosa says the naming of the ANC premier candidate in the Western Cape has been met with many objections, which has delayed the nomination of Khalid Sayed as the candidate. Ramaphosa was addressing ANC supporters over the weekend in Rylands, where many people insisted on the president announcing the candidate to instil confidence in voters before the May 29 elections.

However Ramaphosa said the party's secretary general is still busy with the consultation process. He said it was the ANC’s policy never to declare a candidate premier anywhere in the entire republic. “We've always taken the view that our campaign for elections has one face, and that is the face of the president, and that even emanates from the election of a president.”

But since the ANC wants to make a real push in the Western Cape, they decided to nominate a premier candidate to boost their campaign. However, he said following consultations, recommendations were made but they’ve “had a flurry of views objecting.” Ramaphosa stated that party officials discussed this matter last Monday and while many supported Khalid, the ANC wanted to have a united front on the premier candidate.