President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced May 29 as the election date for the 2024 general elections. Ramaphosa revealed two weeks ago that he was going to announce the election date within 15 days.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa said South Africa will go to the polls on May 29, 2024. This follows consultations he had with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) and the nine Premiers. The IEC was appearing before the National Assembly’s portfolio committee on home affairs on Tuesday to present on the Electoral Matters Bill.

Ramaphosa said the elections this year will coincide with 30 years of democracy. The IEC announced a few weeks ago that there were more than 27.4 million people who were registered to vote. This follows two registration weekends in November and February.

“The president has also in line with with section 17(2) of the Electoral Act 73 of 1998, consulted with the IEC on the election date. Furthermore, the president convened a meeting with all nine provincial premiers and the IEC to discuss the state of readiness for the general elections,” said the presidency. It said Ramaphosa wanted all eligible voters to go and vote on May 29. There were more than 23,000 voting stations across the country.

The IEC has said it was ready for the elections and was waiting for the announcement of the date for the country to go to the polls. Ramaphosa said the elections will mark 30 years of democracy. “Beyond the fulfilment of our constitutional obligation, these upcoming elections are also a celebration of our democratic journey and a determination of the future that we all desire. I call on all South Africans to exercise their democratic right to vote and for those who will be campaigning to do so peacefully within the full observance of the law. We also urge unregistered voters to use the online registration platform to register,” said Ramaphosa.

The ANC is expected to launch its manifesto in Durban on Saturday followed by the UDM in Johannesburg on March 2. The IFP will also be at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on March 10 to launch its own manifesto. [email protected]