Police are investigating a case of an e-hailing driver who was kidnapped in Thornton. The driver was stabbed before being shoved into the boot of his vehicle.

He managed to escape and walk to a service station where he fainted on Wednesday evening. A witness says: “An e-hailing driver was stabbed and hijacked at the station side, the culprits put him in the boot and drove down Sipres Avenue. “Fortunately the car had tracker and the culprits couldn’t find the ‘disarm’ button of the vehicle, bringing it to a standstill at the robots [on Viking Way].

“The driver miraculously opened the boot and walked over to the BP garage where he collapsed. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed a case was opened by Pinelands detectives. He says: “Reports suggested that a male sustained injuries on Wednesday, 3 January, near to the railway station in Thornton.

“The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The suspects fled the scene and they are yet to be arrested. “The circumstances surrounding this incident are now still under investigation. “We can confirm that Pinelands police registered cases of kidnapping and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm for further investigation.”