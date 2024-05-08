A member of the Mothers of Hope Neighbourhood Watch and Community Police Forum in Hanover Park says she was violated and humiliated by members of Philippi SAPS. Reyana Hendricks, 38, a mother of five, says the incident took place at around 10.30pm on Sunday night in Henlyn Crescent as she, her mother and sister were on their way home after taking her brother something to eat in Silica Walk.

“I had my neighbourhood watch jacket on for visibility because it was late. The van stopped in front of us and a man officer got out and wanted to search us. “I told him that we haven’t done anything (wrong) and I belong to the neighbourhood watch and CPF. The officer told us that where we come from is where the drugs are being manufactured. “I told him we are not drug dealers. I told him that I will file a complaint with the colonel and his response was that the colonel will be happy they are doing their jobs.

“The woman officer got out of the vehicle and started undressing me in the road, she lifted my top and bra with my boobs showing and put her hands in my pants and the male officer and people in the road watched me being exposed. She pulled my doekie off and people said ‘dis nie reg nie.’” Reyana says the male officer took out a packet of tik and waved it in her mother’s face saying ‘kyk wat kry ons waar julle vandaan kom’. Upset: Reagen Allen says cops are investigating. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency(ANA) She says she could smell alcohol on one of the officers.