Disheartened residents of Hanover Park have told Police Minister General Bheki Cele that their community is turning into a graveyard. The residents were attending an Izimbizo on Sunday afternoon hosted by Saps at Voorspoed Primary School, to provide a platform for residents to air their issues.

Residents said that while they understand that police are under-resourced, more should be done for the community which has been plagued by gang violence. On Saturday, a woman was among several people shot and killed in Hanover Park. Ruweida Mansdorp said: “Government has failed us, what is the way forward because Hanover Park is a graveyard. Ons is gatvol because they are doing nothing for our people.”

A sixty-year-old resident said just going to work felt like a death wish: “They always shoot in the morning when people have to go to work. I can’t walk alone because I'm afraid I might get shot for living in a certain area.” The residents also complained about shoddy service at the Philippi police station. Cele, who was two hours late for the Izimbiso, claimed that he “works more on the Cape Flats and Western Cape” than anywhere else in South Africa.

“We have put in more resources (here) than other provinces when it comes to fighting crime. We have brought extra resources together with extra police and cars to work on the gangster-infested police station and this is one (Hanover Park).” Cele said Saps' ultimate goal was for females to walk alone in Hanover Park without fear of attack or rape and urged residents to report vrot cops: “I heard about the police and I fully agree with you. You have to take the rotten potatoes out of the bag.” Philippi Community policing forum (CPF) spokesperson Kashiefa Mohammed said residents are being held captive in their own homes.