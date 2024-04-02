A Green Point couple was allegedly attacked by two men while walking along Beach Road. The attack took place late on Saturday according to the Facebook group, The Atlantic Seaboard Community Forum (ASCF).

In the post, ASCF admin, Peter Flentov, says two men attacked the couple. “One of the men then tried to pepper spray the couple, and the other closed in on the husband who kicked him. The would-be assailant backed off, possibly because a group of people getting into a parked car saw the incident and answered started shouting at the two men, who ran off.” The alleged incident happened just after 6 pm in front of Chartleigh House.

Warning: The attack took place late on Saturday according to community Facebook group The Atlantic Seaboard Community Forum (ASCF).Picture:Screenshot/Facebook However police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg says they have no record of the incident. “Kindly be advised that Sea Point police has no record of the incident mentioned in your enquiry. Ask your source to furnish you with more information or a case number in order for this office to answer you in detail.” In the comments section, Facebook users expressed their concern, with one person commenting: “ Wondering about the possibility of getting cameras all along the promenade linked to watchtower.”