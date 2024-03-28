Pinelands police are seeking the assistance of the public to trace 39-year-old Ryan Swart of Conradie Park in Pinelands who was last seen by his mother on Monday.
Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, says: “It is alleged that Ryan left his apartment in the early hours of Tuesday, without informing anyone of his whereabouts.
“At the time of his disappearance, he was last seen wearing blue denim jeans, a pair of black Nike running shoes, a black jacket and a white T-shirt with a grey backpack.”
Anyone who can assist with information that will lead to Ryan’s safe return is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Sakhumzi Mveli, on 073 583 4481 or alternatively call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.