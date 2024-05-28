The Hawks are investigating the murder of a police officer who was shot outside his Delft home. Sergeant Nkosinathi Wellem, who was stationed at Philippi East, was attacked on Sunday night around 9pm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut says the 44-year-old victim was off-duty at the time of his murder. “Detectives attached to DPCI are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a detective sergeant (44) in Delft last night when he was shot and killed at around 9:45pm outside his residence in Thubelitsha by unknown suspects. “The member who was stationed at the Philippi East police station was off duty at the time of the incident.

On duty: Officer worked at Philippi East. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane Commenting on the murder, the Department of Police Oversight and Community Safety released a statement saying: “South African police officials are the defenders of the rule of law in our country. The Department of Police Oversight and Community Safety thus strongly condemns acts of this nature against police officials. Perpetrators, committing acts of this nature, should face the full might of the law. “The Department wishes to convey its condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the late SAPS officer. The Western Cape government will not allow heinous acts such as these to go unpunished.” The Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said their detectives are investigating.