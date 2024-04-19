Karma came quick for a gun-wielding skollie who shot and killed an Atlantis cop when he was gunned down less than 24 hours later by police. Sergeant Adrian Mahoney, 44, was shot in cold blood on Wednesday after he and his partner responded to a domestic violence dispute at a property in Mamre.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, says the on-duty officers were dispatched to attend to a domestic violence complaint at about 12.45pm in Klapmuts Street. Tragic loss: Adrian Mahoney. Picture supplied She explains: “Upon arrival at the address, the suspect allegedly during a scuffle, took the service pistol of the deceased police official and fatally shot him.” According to Potelwa, the perpetrator also shot at Mahoney's partner before running from the scene without hurting the cop.

Following the deadly shooting provincial Saps management condemned the killing as they launched a manhunt for the killer identified on social media as Justin ‘Honger’ Pick. It is believed that officers of the SAPSE Combat Unit traced the suspect to the bosse near a farm in Mamre where he was believed to have been hiding out following the shooting. Found: The police officer’s gun. Picture: social media ‘Honger’ then allegedly refused to surrender before allegedly pointing his firearm at officers.

Pictures of his bloody body circulated in WhatsApp crime groups shortly after the incident. The State firearm is believed to have been recovered. The Hawks remained toebek about the case and referred all enquiries to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping confirms they are investigating the incident, saying: “The allegations of the police shooting a suspect that allegedly shot the police was reported to IPID and we have taken over the case for investigation.” Mahoney’s daughter Charnay described her father as a hero to many people. She says: “He was a kind, loving, humble and god-fearing man.

“He was truly someone who saw the community as family and he portrayed the role of a hero in many lives. “To us, he was our hero, he was the backbone of our family. That man carried us in our hands,” she says. Mahoney was in the South African Police Service for 18 years.