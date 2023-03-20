The MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, has raised concerns over a social media post doing the rounds where a notice was allegedly put up at Samora Machel SAPS, requesting citizens pay a fee to be escorted. An image with the alleged notice requesting a fee of R75 to be paid in order to be escorted within the Samora Machel precinct by the SAPS has been shared and criticised by social media users.

CONCERN: Notice at cop shop. Kegan Gerbach, wrote on Facebook: “I’m not surprised you pay them. You might get hijacked, robbed, kidnapped cause they work together with these criminals.” Sandra Gordon responded saying that it is the police’s duty to serve. “Rubbish! It’s a police service, they are suppose to serve,” Gordon added.

Allen stated that under no circumstances are SAPS allowed to request ‘a fee’ in order to deliver a service to the public. “I have written to the provincial commissioner’s [PC] office to enquire whether this is indeed so,” he said. “This notice concerns me deeply, as SAPS has a clear constitutional mandate, which is to prevent, combat and investigate crime; maintain public order; protect and secure the inhabitants of South Africa and their property.”

Allen said should it be found that the practice is true, he expects the PC to act swiftly against any SAPS members that made themselves guilty of this. Provincial police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said while payment for extra departmental duties is a SAPS head office directive to provinces, the Western Cape SAPS management has noted how certain aspects of the directive are inconsistently applied by police stations. “This is due to different interpretations resulting in some individuals paying for escort/guard duties that others do not pay for.