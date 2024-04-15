A pensioner from Elsies River was robbed of her entire pension just minutes after withdrawing the money from an ATM. Luckily for Deborah Williams, 62, from Avonwood, her community decided to club together and managed to raise money to replace some of the stolen pension.

Deborah says she went to withdraw the R1800 pension at the ATM at Avonwood Square around 7.20am and placed it inside her bra. But on her way back home, two men dressed in work clothes pounced on her. “Two guys came across the road and the one grabbed me from behind and the other one told me, “n**i moenie in my gevriet kykie” and I looked away.

“The one who grabbed me from behind took out a knife and held it to my neck, he then put his hand in my breast and took out my money.” Appeal: Steve Ross’ call to donate. Picture supplied She says she did not report the incident as she did not know the skelms. The pensioner says she was distraught because she depends on her Sassa geld.

Community leader, Steve Ross says when he learned about the incident on a community group, he decided to raise funds for Deborah. “I offered the first R100 and asked the group members to each donate what they can and we managed to raise R1360. “I look at every senior as my mother or father...We should be the change and as the Bible says, we should do unto others as we would like them to do unto us.”