A Hanover Park cricket club will be hitting balls of a different kind when they hold their annual Golf Day fundraiser. The Fishrite Hanover Park Cricket Club says it’s trying to break down barriers in their community through the game of cricket, and now golf.

The club, which has been around for 33 years, is raising money that will be used for its forthcoming cricket season. Chairperson Ashraf Allie says funds will be used for transport, equipment and meals for the players. Ashraf explains: “It’s an annual event that we host, it is towards our operating cost. Some of our members are unemployed so this is also a way of employing them.”

The Golf Day fundraiser will be held at Rondebosch Golf Club on 18 April. The local cricket season is set to kick off in September and runs until March 2025. According to Ashraf, the funds raised will also help them to continue to support young and old cricketers at the club. He says that their facility at the Downsberg sports grounds might not be up to par, but the club continues to perform despite the challenges.

Ashraf says: “The club is a safe space for the youngsters, but it is sometimes a challenge for them to get to the field due to gang violence. “But for those [teams] coming to the facility, there is access without having to drive through the area.”

In the last 10 years, the club has secured several promotions in their league, and has played thrice at the iconic Newlands Cricket Ground. The club has four senior teams, a woman’s team and a veterans team along with juniors, as well as five mini-cricket teams. The club’s 17-year-old first-division all-rounder, Adin Vigeland, believes they can only get stronger. The teen says the club is very much part of the community, and will always support mense and causes where they can, such as joining anti-crime marches.