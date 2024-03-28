Family and friends of slain Cleo Diko have insisted they will appeal the sentence, which was handed down to her killer on Wednesday. They say 20 years behind bars is not enough for Sandile Jekwa, who confessed to the murder of the mother of three on 28 February 2023.

He described to the Mitchells Plain Regional Court how he killed her in a fit of rage, by repeatedly bashing her with a hammer and then strangling her. Cleo’s decomposing body was found buried under Jekwa’s bed and covered with cement and tiles in his Mandalay home months later. The 34-year-old woman disappeared in October 2022 and her remains were found on 27 January 2023. Cleo Diko decomposing body was found buried under his bed and covered with cement and tiles in his Mandalay home. picture supplied His mother led the police to Jekwa after noticing a funny smell in his room.

Yesterday, he received a 20-year sentence for the murder as Cleo’s supporters listened in anger. Her mother Linda said she was very disappointed in the justice system. Linda says: “The detective of this case was questioning other guys according to the results of the DNA, but we never saw the culprits come to court. Instead we saw Sandile entering into a plea bargain.”

The victim’s friend Siphelele Kwinana said Jekwa deserved a longer sentence. Sandile Jekwa confessed to the murder of the mom-of-three on 28 February. picture supplied Kwinana says: “We know that in South Africa, Sandile will be set free after 10 years and then he will come out and do exactly what he did [again]. “He was out on parole when he did this and the fact that he did this to Cleo means he has no regard for the law.

“He showed no remorse as the magistrate handed down the sentence. He is used to jail, that is his second home.” Kwinana said Jekwa was not Cleo’s boyfriend, but had been trying to have sex with her before the day he dragged her into his home. Kwinana says: “They were never in a relationship, she was in a relationship with her children’s father. He wanted to sleep with her for a long time, we would stand up for her whenever he grabbed her in the streets. On that day he took advantage of Cleo being alone.”

Kwinana said they will have a meeting with Cleo’s family about how to proceed with the appeal. Kwinana says: “We were advised that if we appeal at the High Court, we will be taking a risk because the sentence could be reduced by 15 years. But that is a risk we are willing to take because we are not happy about this. Her mom is not well. Cleo was a mother to 7-year-old twins and has a four-year-old child.” Action Society’s Kaylynn Palm, who had been supporting Cleo’s family and friends at court, says: “Ultimately, we would have preferred a life sentence, but it is good to know that he will be removed from society for 20 years.”