Members of the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (SAMWU) on Wednesday held a picket outside the Civic Centre protesting the mass dismissal of nearly 70 Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers. The LEAP officers, who are mostly black and women, were fired by the City of Cape Town after they failed their annual assessments last year.

Some officers failed their driving assessment, while others did not comply with the requirements to carry a firearm. SAMWU is now demanding that the City reinstate these officers, as they believe they were unfairly treated. City spokesperson, Luthando Tyhalibongo, said the Executive Director (ED) for Safety and Security, Vincent Botto, met with SAMWU representatives on 7 December 2023, at SAMWU’s request.

The ED had explained their requirements and all parties in attendance accepted and agreed on the importance of these competencies. Tyhalibongo says: “The City followed due process prior to the termination of the service of the former staff members. SAMWU is entitled to approach the South African Local Bargaining Council, should it hold a view that the terminations were unlawful or unfair.” He said the City terminated 66 LEAP officers’ contracts, effective 31 January, due to non-compliance with the operational requirements of their employment contracts, despite interventions to assist them.