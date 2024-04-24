The City of Cape Town is offering a R100 000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of the killers of two security guards. The two private security officers were escorting City staff attending to a sewer pipe repair in Rochester Road in Phola Park, Philippi East on Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis appealed to Philippi residents with information about the incident to contact the authorities. He says: “The armed security guards had driven to the site in Phola Park in their own company vehicle, while a City vehicle transported five operational staff. Harrowing: A security guard’s body. Picture: supplied “On arrival, the teams disembarked to gather tools and inspect the pipe. While busy, two armed men approached the City vehicle and another two headed to the toilet block where multiple shots were fired.

“While the City staff and residents fled to safety, sadly both private security guards passed away. A female City staff member was also injured from a hard fall.” Hill-Lewis explained that various City services are being severely impacted by criminal attacks in parts of Philippi, including Kosovo informal settlement where a stormwater upgrading project is under way. APPEAL: Geordin Hill-Lewis. Picture: supplied The mayor adds: “Tactical response and security escort services are being provided to both staff and contractors in the Philippi area due to the ongoing safety threats.

“Our message to Philippi residents is this: we will not stop delivering services in your community, but our front line staff are under attack and need your help. “Use our 24-hour tip-off hotline 0800 00 6992 to report the criminals disrupting water and sanitation services and upgrades in the community. “You can remain anonymous and the City is offering a reward of up to R100 000 for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of the murderers behind the attacks on our staff and contractors.

“The City extends our heartfelt condolences to the families of two security contractor staff.” Attacks on its staff has led the City to spend over R8.5 million for private security escorts in the 2023/2024 financial year. Last Wednesday, City staff were also robbed in two separate incidents.

In the one incident, a team was busy responding to a blocked sewer pipe in Clarke Estate, Elsies River when one of the workers was robbed of his cellphone. In the second incident, a team of five was held at gunpoint and robbed of their belongings including cellphones while they were in Blue Downs attending to a burst water pipe. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said: “Philippi East police are investigating two counts of murder.