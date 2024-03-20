A Brackenfell security firm is remaining tight-lipped after two of its employees were gunned down in cold blood. The two officers employed at Sibakulu Security Services were shot and killed on Monday afternoon on Jakes Gerwel Drive near the R300 turn-off in Samora Machel.

The officers, believed to be in their late 20s and early 30s, stopped on the side of the road when they were ambushed by three unknown suspects. They fled with the men’s firearms after shooting both of them in the head. Pictures and videos of their lifeless bodies lying outside of the branded company vehicle circulated in WhatsApp crime groups, shortly after the shooting incident.

A Brackenfell security firm remains tight-lipped after two of its employees were gunned down in cold blood. Picture Leon Knipe Family in tears at the crime scene. Picture: Leon Knipe Motorists entering Mitchells Plain were also forced to take a detour through Varkensvlei as police were busy combing the scene for evidence. Western Cape detectives attached to the Serious and Violent Crimes Unit have been assigned to investigate the shooting. Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie, says Samora Machel SAPS opened a double murder docket for further investigation.

Pojie explains: “Preliminary information suggests that the two security guards were accosted by three unknown suspects while they were seated in the vehicle along the road. “A confrontation occurred upon which the suspects allegedly took out firearms and shot both security officials who sustained fatal wounds to the head. Both were declared dead on the scene by medical personnel who attended to the scene.” Sibakulu Security Services has yet to comment on the death of its two employees.

Following several attempts to reach the company for comment, a representative told the Daily Voice late on Tuesday that he would revert today with a response regarding the incident. The two officers employed at Sibakulu Security Services were shot and killed late on Monday afternoon on Jakes Gerwel Drive near the R300 turn-off. Picture: Leon Knipe The Samora Machel Community Police Forum (CPF) expressed their shock at the incident. CPF spokesperson, Bongani Maqungwana, says: “We are shocked by what happened because we have been monitoring that stretch of the road for smash and grabs including robberies and hijackings.”