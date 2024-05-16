Nearly two weeks after the mysterious disappearance of a City of Cape Town staff member implicated in a R2.5 million fraud scandal, police have yet to find Alistair Stanbull but says the search continues. Police said Stanbull, from the City’s Human Settlements Department, was last seen on Monday, 29 April, and his car found near Ou Kaapse Weg the next day.

Search parties assembled across the hiking trails at Constantia Nek to look for him. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg said: “Alistair told his wife that he was going for a hike and left his premises in Steenberg and never returned. His vehicle was found on Ou Kaapse Weg on Tuesday morning. At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a grey long-sleeve t-shirt and khaki hiking pants.” Support: Manhunt to find Stanbull. Picture: supplied Stanbull was arrested along with another colleague in November 2022 and later released on R10 000 bail.

At the time the state alleged that the employees of a construction company, including the directors, had supplied false invoices to the City and misrepresented some of the work they charged for as being finalised. Stanbull and his colleague allegedly allowed the invoices to be authorised even though they knew the work was not completed. The Daily Voice has since learnt that the two council workers were expected to return to Bellville Commercial Crimes Court on 10 June for the continuation of the case.