The intensive search continues for the missing City of Cape Town worker implicated in a R2.5 million fraud scandal. Police previously said that Alistair Stanbull was last seen on Monday, 29 April, and his car was found near Ou Kaapse Weg on Tuesday morning.

He told his wife that he was going for a hike and left his premises in Steenberg and never returned At the time of his disappearance Stanbull was wearing a grey long-sleeve t-shirt and khaki hiking pants. This has led the City of Cape Town to deploy hundreds of staff, consisting of search teams, accompanied by members of South African Police Services (SAPS) and Wilderness Search and Rescue Western Cape (WSAR), in the search for missing Alistair Stanbull.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says the investigation and search for the missing Stanbull is ongoing. “We appeal to anyone with any information to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” Van Wyk says. Stanbull was arrested along with another colleague in November 2022 and later released on R10,000 bail.