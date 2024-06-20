The City of Cape Town has finally been granted an eviction order to remove homeless people from the CBD. A final eviction order was granted by the Western Cape High Court this week, giving the green light for the City to remove mense squatting in public spaces.

The order will affect those living along Buitengracht Street, FW De Klerk Boulevard, Foregate Square, Taxi Rank and Foreshore, Helen Suzman Boulevard, Strand Street, Foreshore/N1, Virginia Avenue and Mill Street Bridge in the city, but excluding the Castle of Good Hope. The City says the order includes a standing interdict against any further unlawful occupation of these areas and further city-owned public spaces by respondents identified in the application. The verdict comes after a lengthy court process since the initial granting of an order for eviction notices was served in February 2023.

The hearing of the matter was then delayed until October 2023 by an eleventh-hour notice to oppose filed by a Johannesburg-based NGO. Judgement was eventually handed down Tuesday, 18 June. The order was welcomed by Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, who says it would enable the restoration of public places.

The city says dignified transitional shelter at City-run Safe Spaces remains available for those requiring this service. The mayor says: “Accepting social assistance to get off the streets is the best choice for dignity, health, and well-being. And the City has gone to great lengths to extend every offer of care to individuals unlawfully occupying public places in various parts of the metro.” The City has identified 30 people living in the street on Buitengracht, seven on FW De Klerk Boulevard, three at Foregate Square, 20 on Helen Suzman Boulevard, 44 on Strand Street, four by the Roggebaai gas turbine, and six at the Mill Street bridge.

Hill-Lewis says mense who chooses to leave voluntarily will be assisted with the transport of their possessions. The Sheriff of the Court is permitted to remove structures and evict any remaining unlawful occupants if needed after 30 July. Chairman of the Homeless Action Coalition (HAC) Ndodana Hadebe, says while they understand the challenges regarding homelessness, evictions should be avoided whenever possible.

Hadebe says: “In our view, a comprehensive strategy involving diverse stakeholders, Ratepayers Associations, Businesses, serious NGOs and churches is necessary to address the root causes of homelessness effectively. “This includes providing adequate housing options, mental health services, substance abuse support, and targeted interventions for at-risk groups. “Safe spaces can serve as an important short-term measure to protect individuals from immediate dangers. However, they should not be considered a permanent solution.”