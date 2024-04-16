Delft residents are asking authorities to step after a woman was killed by an exploding oxygen tank from a nearby scrapyard which hit her on the head. The body of the unknown woman lay across the road from the house where people cut up scrap metals.

The plastic bags she was carrying were lying near her body and the red oxygen cylinder a few metres away from her. The freak accident happened on Sunday afternoon around 5pm, as the woman walked past the scrapyard on the opposite side of Hindle Road. Concerned community members stood by as the police guarded the scene until her body was taken away by the forensics team.

Shocking: Community stunned by incident. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Resident Fundiswa Gona says: “The woman was alone when this happened so we don’t know who she is and where she was going. “She was hit in the head and she fell on the ground and died but it took some time for her to die, she was in a lot of pain and part of her face was severely burned. I guess the tank had a flame. “What we know is that the scrapyard people were busy cutting the tank when it slipped from them and flew across the road.”

She says as soon as the incident happened the scrapyard closed. When the Daily Voice visited the house yesterday it was closed and no one was present. Fundiswa adds: “They didn’t open [on Monday], we don’t know if it was because of the death of the woman. “But we are happy about the closure because we don’t know how it was allowed to operate for this long.

“We don’t understand how this scrapyard was opened in a residential area. I think such establishments should be opened somewhere far from people.” Another resident, Charlene Williams, says they want informal scrapyards banned. Charlene says: “The authorities need to intervene especially now after we have seen that it is dangerous for people.

“What will happen next? Who will be killed next? Something must be done, we can’t be running away from bullets and also have the oxygen tanks flying around. “This is not even a [proper] scrapyard because the person stands outside and cut scrap.” Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said Delft police attended a complaint on Sunday and upon arrival in Purgen Street at around 3.30pm, they found the body of an unknown woman who sustained a fatal injury.