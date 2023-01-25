While skelms are having a ball of a time stripping the gutted Shoprite shopping complex in Rocklands amid complaints from residents, the building’s owners have finally spoken up. In an exclusive interview with the Daily Voice, Small Enterprise Finance Agency (SEFA), the company that owns the complex, said it is aware of the criminality happening at the property as a result of the devastating fire just before Christmas.

A dark cloud of smoke over the Shoprite shopping complex in Rocklands The company said it has deployed more security guards, and confirmed that repairs will be begin soon. “We are aware some criminal elements have removed scrap metals and copper cables from the burnt building,” a spokesperson said. “We have a security company that is looking after this building.

“We do note, however, that the number of criminal groupings is growing particularly at night, making it difficult to secure the area. “This concerns SEFA a great deal and we have requested law enforcement agencies to strengthen security and increase visibility in the area.” SCAVENGERS: People have looted this Mitchell Plain complex after fire. But residents say the guards run away as soon as the skurke stiek uit.

Paul Jonkers explained: “You hear sheets falling, kapping from dusk to dawn and then you see these scavengers, who are smeared black from the soot, walking with the scrap in stolen rubbish bins, unbothered.” Gerty Adams said she can’t vloek uit guards for running away: “Can you blame them with people looting and going on there? They could have been hurt or killed.” SEFA said a case of arson is being investigated by police.

The company has appointed forensic fire investigators to conduct an independent investigation and expect to receive their report soon. “Once SEFA establishes facts around the cause of fire, the agency will rebuild damaged parts of the building.” It said structural engineers, architects and other professionals have already been appointed for the repair work.