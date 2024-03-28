Golden oldies and little kids with a sweet tooth had a lekker surprise this week when teams from Pick n Pay asap! and Feed The Nation Foundation spoiled them with Easter goodies. On Tuesday morning, the Pick n Pay asap! mascot – a huge bunny – surprised nearly 100 residents of the Kensington Home for the Aged with Easter treats such as hot cross buns, Easter eggs and refreshments.

Local singer Thembi Dunjana provided the entertainment, adding to the merriment. The Home’s General Manager, Mona Angers, who has been working there for 38 years, says their struggle is real, making moments like these extra special: “Some of the residents are frail and have dementia, and many have no family involvement. The visit brought immense joy, love and kindness, and they really enjoyed the asap! mascot. “They love sweet things, we ration them obviously, but they love it.”

Easter Joy Delivered by Pick n Pay asap! to the young and elderly this Easter. Picture: Shakirah Thebus Easter Joy Delivered by Pick n Pay asap! to the young and elderly this Easter. Picture: Shakirah Thebus Dignity packs filled with hygiene essentials were also handed to each resident and a food donation from Feed the Nation Foundation, valued at R5 000, matched with a R5 000 gift card from Pick n Pay asap! was also handed over. Mona adds: “We are often asked what we need for residents, and the answer is toiletries and sweet luxury treats. Some families default on payments, causing budgetary constraints.” In the afternoon, the asap! bunny also paid a visit to Build A Better Society (BABS) in Kewtown, Athlone. The centre serves as a Early Childhood Development Centre and also provides services for seniors.

Around 40 laaities aged between 4 and 6 were treated to an Easter egg hunt and a hot cross bun picnic. BABS director, Jo-Anne Wilson, said the handover proved extra special as the organisation, established in April 1973, is celebrating 51 years of existence this year. Jo-Anne says: “These are children from disadvantaged areas so their parents don’t always have the opportunity to buy them Easter eggs.”