An Athlone neighbourhood watch member is in hot water after he was caught on camera running a man over with a branded car. The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday morning when the unidentified member of the Athcraw neighbourhood watch had an altercation with Athlone resident, Aqeel Daniels, 23.

In the video, Daniels and his friend attempt to stop the man from leaving the scene, saying: “Uncle, you must wait”, but the man speeds up and drives into Daniels who lands on the bonnet before being flung to the side. Injured: Aqeel Daniels, 23. Picture: screen grabbed Daniels was left unconscious for a few seconds and has sustained a head injury and multiple bruises to his body. According to Daniels, the incident happened minutes after he and two friends parked and chilled in his car at Kromboom Park in Athlone.

He explains: “We bought food from McDonalds, then we went to sit at the park. “The neighbourhood watch pulled up and made accusations about things that weren’t happening. “He was saying we could've been having sex in the car, the two other people in the car are married so I didn't understand what he was talking about.”

A neighbourhood watch member from Athlone has landed himself in hot water after he was caught on camera attempting to run over a man. Picture: screen grabbed He says things turned ugly when the man started making threats. Daniels adds: “I told him I’m going to call my daddy to sort out the problem because there was no sign to say you can’t park there at that time. We were just going to eat our food and head out again.” The neighbourhood watch member then allegedly took pictures of Daniels’ number plates and license disc, indicating that he will report them to SAPS.

Daniels says the man wanted to leave but they tried to stop him to defuse the situation. Daniels adds: “He reversed into my friend and then he knocked into me. I did nothing to provoke him. I never threatened him. I told him I'm not going to fight you but [let’s] solve the problem the right way.” He says the man sped off but the situation further escalated at Athlone police station where cops allegedly refused to assist them.

Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana confirms a case of assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) was opened at Wynberg SAPS, but transferred to Athlone SAPS for further investigation. When approached for comment, Athcraw neighbourhood watch member Nigel Diedricks confirmed they were aware of the incident and that it involved one of their members. He said he would reply to queries by 5pm on Monday, but failed to do so by our deadline last night.