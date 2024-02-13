A 13-year-old dancer from Bonteheuwel has been selected to represent South Africa at the World Dance Masters Competition in Croatia during May. Chloe Abrahams, a Grade 8 pupil at Bridgetown High School, is a member of the XO Empire Dance Crew in Kraaifontein.

In November last year, she participated in the DanceStar SA qualifiers in Cape Town, where she won and qualified to compete at the World Dance Masters. Proud mom Vicky says: "This will be her first time going overseas, she had an opportunity last October to go to Portugal but due to funding she couldn't go. She was disappointed because she was looking forward to it. She has been winning competitions since a young age and continues to inspire all of us." Chloe started dancing at the age of seven years old when she joined the 021 Rebels.

She has since proved that she is an all star dancer performing in hip hop, krump, pop and lock, all styles and break dancing. She won the SA Sport Aerobics, Fitness and Hip Hop Federation competition in May and the National Championships in solo hip hop and all styles. For Chloe to make it to Croatia, she is in need of about R40 000 to cover all her expenses.

Vicky says: "Fundraising has been very slow, we have been trying to raise funds since we found out she selected, but it's very poor. "I have tried selling things from home and my husband works overtime like crazy but we are not even close to our target." An excited Chloe says she loves dancing because it keeps her occupied in a positive way.