Violent fights between Bo-Kaap skollies over turf and drugs resulted in shots fired over the weekend. The latest incident reportedly saw 11 people arrested following a shooting in Chiappini Street on Saturday.

In the videos, alleged skollies from two gangs in Van De Muelen Street, the Mongrels and the Stoute Mouters, clashed with rivals from The Kraal informal settlement, the Hol Boys​. It is alleged that the Hol Boys has been successfully recruiting youngsters from Bo-Kaap. The video footage from three different angles shows the Van Der Meulen Street skollies chasing after the rival group before four shots are fired at them.

Ebrahiem Christian, chairperson of Bo-Kaap Neighbourhood Watch, blames a lack of visible policing on the escalating gang violence. Christian says: “We have escalated this on numerous occasions to Saps and Law Enforcement. With all these incidents we have very little visible policing in the area.” The video footage from three different angles that has now gone viral shows the Van Der Meulen Street members chasing after another group before four shots were fired at them.Picture:Screenshot Violent disputes between Bo-Kaap gangs over alleged turf and drugs continue to stain the colourful Bo-Kaap streets. Picture: Screenshot According to Christian, peace talks between the rivals took place a year ago, but violence flared up again.

Christian says: “When it was the festive season, we had a huge number of Metro Police and Law Enforcement officers in the area to protect the tourists; that season is gone now and so are these officers as well.” According to locals, 11 people were arrested on Sunday following police raids where officers have also found stolen goods at several properties. However, Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie could not confirm the arrests, saying: “No complaints nor cases were reported to local police regarding the incident depicted in the videos which went viral.