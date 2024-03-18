The biking community of Cape Town took to the streets on Sunday to make their voices heard following several attacks on motorcyclists. Biker clubs presented a memorandum to the Ravensmead Police Station in a plea for assistance.

They want police to be more visible at the intersection of Robert Sobukwe Drive and Stellenbosch Arterial. The bikers say they are being targeted or have fallen victim to crime when riding in the area, such as being pelted with stones. Over 100 bikers met at N1 City Mall before heading to the Ravensmead cop shop.

Wilfred Kok from Spot MCC says: “We would like there to be better police and more visible policing that would discourage criminals from hanging out at that spot. “Throughout the Western Cape, there are probably 15 hotspots identified where incidents happen often, we just need help.” The latest incident took place two weeks ago, when Ricardo Jacobs from Los Kinnes MCC was attacked with a brick while riding on Stellenbosch Arterial.

Jacobs says: "I don't know what the size of the brick was. I almost slipped, but I held it together. Imagine what happens if you do come off your bike, to what extent are the guys going to go while you are lying on the ground?" Kok says they don't want to take matters into their own hands, but cops need to step up. Kok says: "We are pleading with police to help us so that we don't go to the Plan B or C that bikers spoke of."