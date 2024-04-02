The Ottery Boys MCC Bikers Club held their eighth annual pickled fish run, which was the largest in the club's history. Every year on Good Friday, the bikers go out of their way to provide people in underprivileged areas, informal settlements and homes for the elderly on the Cape Flats with pickled fish, hot cross buns and Easter eggs.

This year was no different, as more than 80 bikers from various clubs formed a convoy along with vehicles loaded with buckets of pickled fish and sweet treats as they made their way Lotus River, Parkwood and the Freedom Park informal settlement. Yummy: Fish and hot-cross buns. Pictures supplied Morne Blake, president of the Ottery Boys Motorcycle Club, said this year they dug deep into their pockets to make the pickled fish run a massive success. “If I work it out, all in all, we fried 180kg of fish. The farmers of Philippi also donated a substantial amount of onions, these are the guys that always make it possible for us,” he said.

Morne said ADT Security and Traffic Services were also there to support the bikers on the road. The group also went to the House Moria old age home and served the residents with pickled fish, hot cross buns and Easter eggs. The annual pickled fish was initiated by Morne’s father, community activist Keith Blake, who made a promise to himself that he wouldn’t eat pickled fish before he gave some to the poor.