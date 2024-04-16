The Jive Funny Championship is back looking for South Africa’s next comedic genie. The annual competition is hosted by comedian Yaaseen Barnes who explains that the competition aims to unearth the Cape’s funniest new comedians and give the winner a chance to show off their funny alongside the star-studded cast of the Jive Cape Town Funny Festival.

The festival celebrates its 25th anniversary at the Baxter Theatre from June 10 to July 7. Info: Jive Funny Championship runs from 24 April-22 May. Piture supplied This year sees the return of two popular international performers in classical comedic pianist Kev Orkian from the UK, and US superstar Mario Queen of the Circus, who interrupts his world tour to perform. Add the talents of local boeties Emo and Loukmaan Adams and Alan Committie as master of ceremonies and the show is bound to have you rolling in the aisles.

Barrnes says the Jive Funny Championship is open for anyone - from the family joker to the closet comic: “Here is the chance to do it on a professional level in front of a great audience. It’s also an opportunity for someone to make a career in comedy.” He says Cape Town’s comedy scene is growing in leaps and bounds as more people are sharing their real-life experiences, which is often a rich grounds for comic relief. “This is the most free we’ve been as South Africans, we now have even more trauma to deal with than we did before. The Freedom of Speech that Mandela spoke about…this is the competition for it.”