If you dream of getting paid for making mense laugh, then this competition is for you.

The Jive Funny Championship was created to look for up-and-coming comedians to add fresh new talent to the line-up of the popular Jive Cape Town Funny Festival.

This year’s search is organised by Yaaseen Barnes, who won the competition in 2014 and got to perform at the festival with a host of local and international acts, including Trevor Noah.

Yaaseen went on to become a household name and says he’s ready to make another person famous.

Funny Festival director, Eddy Cassar, says: “One of the most frequent questions I get asked as the Festival Director of the Jive Cape Town Funny Festival, is how do I get onto the line-up and get to try my hand at comedy?

“Well, here is your opportunity to commence your journey to becoming the next Marc Lottering, Schalk Bezuidenhout or Nik Rabinowitz.”

OPPORTUNITY: Jive Funny Championship

Yaaseen says winning this competition earns you R5000 cash and can launch a career in comedy.

“This competition is very close to my heart as it was the stepping stone for my own career and now I get to be part of the opportunity for someone else.

“We’re not only looking for someone who is funny but also someone who has the potential to make a career out of stand-up comedy.

“Cape Town is a city with an abundance of undiscovered talent in all facets.

“As an opportunity city, we want to provide platforms for this talent to emerge and shine on a global stage.”

To enter, visit jivefunnychampionship.co.za and if you meet the criteria, sign up.

The competition, an initiative of the City of Cape Town and sponsored by MTN, will be held during the month of May at the Canal Walk Theatre.

Each heat will be judged by comics including Mel Jones, Nik Rabinowitz, Kagiso KG Mokgadi, Dalin Oliver, Yaaseen, Alan Committie and David Kramer.

The winner will be selected on 4 June, two days before the Funny Festival opens for its month-long run at the Baxter Theatre.

