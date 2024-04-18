The Animal Welfare Society of South Africa (AWS SA) uncovered a horrific case of illegal pit bull breeding when they raided backyard in Hanover Park. Inspectors were doing their mass animal sterilisation project in the community on Tuesday when they were alerted to the illegal breeding operations.

They discovered an adult male cross-breed dog that was not neutered, chained to a makeshift hokkie on the property. A better place: Animal Welfare Society SA removed the dogs .Picture supplied They also found a pit bull puppy tied and kept inside a dirty hovel, as well as an adult female pit bull who had not been spayed. According to Allan Perrins, a spokesperson for AWS SA, the dogs’ water bowls were empty and the only food accessible to them looked like vomit scattered across the floor.

Perrins said despite having an armed police escort with them, things quickly became benoud, particularly when they handed the owner a court order allowing their inspectors to seize the dogs. “Our Inspectors refused to be intimidated and stood their ground and by removing the dogs, effectively ended their vicious cycle of abuse,” Perrins explained. A dog’s breakfast: Conditions. Picture supplied The owner, a male who is thought to be unemployed and in his early twenties, apparently relies on his breeding set-up as a sole source of income.

“These dogs suffered unimaginable cruelty and abuse. They were treated like objects, not sentient beings. That’s like being tortured day in and day out,” Perrins said. “That animal is a breeding machine. The quicker they can push out puppies, the quicker they can sell them.” Perrins added: “In our opinion, it is these uncaring owners and abusive illegal scenarios that represent the perfect storm and reason for many dog attacks.”

Lehanda Rheeder of the Pit Bull Federation of South Africa said that backyard breeding is a big problem. “We do not promote backyard breeding or breeding just because you have a nice dog or people who get financial gain from it. “It is time to take hands with welfare to stop the illegal breeding of not only pit bulls but all animals,” Rheeder said.