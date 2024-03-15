The Animal Welfare Society of South Africa (AWS SA) says charges of animal cruelty have been laid against a man from Mitchells Plain. The organisation received a call from the man’s spouse requesting help for their dog, who had allegedly been having difficulty giving birth.

However, upon arrival, Inspector Julian van der Zandt saw that the kennel was closed from the outside and the female pit bull was dead and already in an advanced state of decomposition. He removed the carcass and took it to their hospital in Philippi for an autopsy. The AWS says the autopsy revealed delivery was impossible for the rest of the puppies as the first puppy was breached. It says the dog suffered due to alleged gross neglect by the owner and died a few days before they received the call for assistance.

Dog in bad state. Supplied AWS SA spokesperson, Allan Perrins, says veterinary help should have been sought immediately. “This case represents an example of a heinous case of deliberate animal cruelty by someone, who allegedly wilfully deprived their dog of veterinary care and resulted in her and her puppies’ cruel and untimely demise​,” he says. “The fact that the kennel was boarded up speaks volumes about the owner and other occupants of the residence’s indifference to the plight of the dog