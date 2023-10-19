The Animal Welfare Society of South Africa (AWS SA) is on a mission to raise funds for a Mitchells Plain dog that was shot and wounded in gang crossfire. The crossbreed hondjie named Soldier was shot once in the upper torso and was rushed to the AWS hospital on Monday.

Spokesperson Alan Perrins says Soldier underwent surgery to have the bullet removed. Cape Flats where all too often animals and children minding their own business land up in the crosshairs of a gangster’s gun, and this is totally unacceptable and has to stop,” Perrins said. “This was a deliberate act on the part of the shooter who obviously has no remorse or respect for life.”

According to Perrins, Soldier’s owner is not by the means to cover the animal’s medical expenses. “The owner is unaware of who shot the dog and has limited means to afford treatment, so any contributions from Cape Town’s animal-loving population will be gratefully accepted and used to cover his substantial care bills,” he told the Daily Voice. The AWS is also calling for stronger action against perpetrators of violence and abuse against animals.