A land invasion at Macassar Beach over the weekend was quickly nipped in the bud as authorities pounced on squatters. Several areas around the beach were marked out with white flags as squatters intended to execute an illegal land grab.

Ward councillor Peter Helfrich says he received reliable information that the leaders of these groups allegedly instructed their members to convene a mass meeting on Friday on Macassar Beach to discuss their plans and mark out parcels of land. “On the afternoon of Friday, I was informed that these groups had arrived. Without delay, I alerted our City law enforcement agencies Saps who took decisive action to prevent the illegal activity from occurring,” Helfrich says. Vigilance: Peter Helfrich. Picture from facebook He says while visiting the area near the sand mines on Saturday, he was approached and handed a cell phone to speak with the groups’ “national leader” who was out of the province.

“He informed me that he had not given them permission to attempt an illegal land grab in Macassar,” Helfrich explains. “After a lengthy conversation, he assured me that the groups would withdraw from the area. Our law enforcement agencies ensured that this commitment was upheld.” At the beach, local residents arrived to oppose the land grabbers.

Macassar community leader Christiaan Stewart says people should follow the correct channels for housing. “Outsiders come and do land invasion, it doesn’t take place during the day but at night. This made locals upset because why are people coming and taking land at the beach?” According to him, the parcels of land were being sold for R50.