Prasa has confirmed that work on the refurbishment of the vital Central Line is on track. This follows the successful relocation of 884 families who had built shacks on the railway lines in Philippi.

The land invasion gradually took place during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 when train services were suspended due to social distancing.Since then, Prasa has been engaging with stakeholders, including the City of Cape Town, to remove the squatters. An application by Prasa and the implementing agent, the Housing Development Agency (HDA), for rezoning and turning the Philippi Wedge into a residential area is still being considered by the City. Meanwhile, in a move coined Operation Bhekela, Prasa temporarily relocated the squatters to their property near the Stock Road Transport Interchange.

Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda says: “The Central Line was partially opened in July 2022 from Cape Town to Langa to Nyanga. She explains: “In order to continue with the recovery of the rest of the corridor, 884 households directly on the rail reserve in Philippi, impacting on the recovery, were temporarily relocated. “Work has now started to recover the infrastructure from Nyanga to Chris Hani.The temporary relocation is part of a broader initiative to permanently relocate the 5 195 illegal dwellers along the Central Line.”

A public participation meeting was held in Mitchells Plain on 10 November last year, on the rezoning applications for two parcels of land at 34 and 42 Weltevreden Road, Philippi. Makanda confirmed the rezoning application was submitted, adding: “Through the City of Cape Town’s processes, there was public consultation, with comments received and sent to the HDA. We are waiting on the City to make a decision.” But Mitchells Plain councillor Elton-Enrique Jansen said it wasn’t a good idea.