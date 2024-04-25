Despite being diagnosed with water on the brain at a young age and dropping out of school, slain Atlantis cop, Sergeant Adion Mahoney, was a proud policeman. This was stated at a memorial service held on Wednesday in remembrance of the officer who was tragically killed a week ago.

The 44-year-old Mahoney was shot in cold blood when he and his partner responded to a domestic violence dispute at a property in Klapmuts Street, Mamre. No comfort: Widow Elvina, right. Photographer: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. At the time, provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa said upon arrival at the address, the suspect fought with the cops and during a scuffle, took Mahoney’s gun and killed him. The man also shot at Mahoney's partner before fleeing.

The killer identified on social media as Justin “Honger” Pick was gunned down a day later by officers of the SAPS Combat Unit who had traced him to a bush near Mamre. Pick allegedly refused to surrender and pointed his firearm at officers. On Wednesday, the SAPS provincial management team, led by Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile, and more than a hundred officers gathered at the Dutch Reformed Church in Robinvale, Atlantis, to pay tribute to the man they described as a stalwart.

Tears: Mahoney’s parents. Photographer: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. In attendance was Mahoney’s grieving widow, Elvina, and their three children, Charnay, Kayden and Chad. During the memorial service, Mahoney was described as a dedicated member of the Atlantis SAPS where he had been stationed for the past 17 years. Mahoney completed his basic training at the SAPS Philippi college in 2006, from where he joined Atlantis Saps.

In 2019, he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and was awarded several medals, including the SAPS Loyal Medal for reaching ten years of service. Acting Atlantis station commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Mario Thyse, said of his slain colleague: “A dedicated member, a member of integrity. Soft-spoken, always going the extra mile.” Mahoney also had a good relationship with members of the community and local crimefighters.

Shannon Mahoney said his big boet recently developed a love for cycling: “I spoke to a friend last night and he said Adion said that this is the year that he would complete the Cape Argus (cycle tour). The life of my brother was fun, it was very nice and filled with laughter.” General Patekile said Mahoney died a hero. “We know that we all have future graves but it's in the manner he died, protecting the vulnerable."