An Athlone man accused of raping a 63-year-old mentally ill woman has opted to stay in the mang as activists opposed his bail hearing. Raymond Matthews made his second appearance at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Speaking to the Daily Voice, the family of the victim, a mother of three, revealed the shocking details of the attack. The victim’s younger sister, who cannot be named to protect her identity, said Matthews​ had needed a place to stay after being discharged from the hospital. “I gave him a place to stay because he is known to us and is always well mannered. My sister has schizophrenia and suffered a mental breakdown several years ago.

“I care for her and on 27 February is when the incident happened. On that morning my husband and I went to Sassa and he went in her bedroom at 5.30am and raped her. “He pressed her mouth closed and told her he will kill her if she told anyone. “She is lame in her left arm and weak in her right arm and couldn’t fight him off. When I came home she told me and we immediately took her for a medical check-up at the Thuthuzela Centre.”

Matthews immediately went on the run but was later arrested. Protesters from the Callas Foundation in Bridgetown protested outside court and wrote a letter to the magistrate asking him to deny Matthews’ bail application. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila has confirmed that Matthews abandoned his bail application.