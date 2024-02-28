Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA party hopes to make a dent in the DA’s support in the Western Cape after announcing its candidate for premier in Manenberg. On Tuesday, Angela Sobey was announced as ActionSA’s candidate to replace the DA’s Allan Winde, and addressing the media she pledged that under her leadership the provincial government would take bold measures to combat crime and address inequality in communities like Manenberg, where she grew up.

Sobey's speech outlined a comprehensive plan to restore the rule of law, improve service delivery, and uplift marginalized communities, reflecting her commitment to ensuring safety and equal opportunities for all residents. Rolling in: ActionSA supporters in Manenberg. Pictures: Photographer Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Among cheers from her supporters gathered outside her former home in Helen Court, Sobey expressed her gratitude to Mashaba and ActionSA’s provincial chairperson Michelle Wasserman for their trust and support in her leadership. Sobey emphasised her deep connection to Manenberg, stating, "It is an honor to join you all outside my former home, the birthplace of my activist spirit."

Turning South Africa GREEN, one poster at a time. 💚![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#VoteActionSA on 29 May. 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/DogBgJVRSJ — ActionSA (@Action4SA) February 27, 2024 Sobey's speech underscored the urgent need to address longstanding issues of poverty, underdevelopment, and gang violence plaguing communities like Manenberg. She vowed to prioritise the fight against crime, announcing plans to reintroduce specialized units dedicated to combating gangs and organized crime. She also emphasized the importance of investing in social support networks and safe spaces for victims of crime and substance addiction.