Five cousins from the Abrahams family in Parktown were in full cheer as they celebrated their matric results. Twins Imaan, 18, and Ilhaam, 18, along with cousins Fawaaz, 17, Imtiyaaz, 17, and Amarah, 18, received their results on Friday.

The five made headlines in October when they attended the same matric ball. To celebrate the end of their 12-year school career, they walked the red carpet in front of their thrilled parents, friends and family. Imaan said that it was an amazing journey, one that she could share with her relatives.

She says: “Alhamdulillah, what a journey we all experienced through sweat and tears, but mainly laughter. “I am grateful to have started this schooling journey together and ending it together.” The five made headlines in October when they attended the same matric ball. The teens, who attended Bridgetown High School, started school together in Grade R at Blossom Primary.

Imaan adds: “Who better to have by your side than family? My sister Ilhaam and my three cousins Amarah, Fawaaz and Imtiyaaz.” Asked how she felt collecting her matric results, Amarah said her nerves were all over the place. She says: “The night before, I was so nervous that I barely slept. As I got my results, I was overwhelmed because I never expected it.”

A “grateful” Imtiyaaz said Grade 12 was hard for him, however, he pushed through. Family Affair:Fawaaz, Imaan,Amarah,Ilhaam and Imtiyaaz Abrahams.Picture:Supplied. He said: “When I saw I passed, I was very happy and grateful. And all I can say to the matrics of 2024 is work hard, stay focused and don’t give up, you got this. The main thing is you are not alone and ask for help.” The twins’ mother, Zoelfa Abrahams, said it was a momentous occasion for their family.