Every year Lotus River community activist Beryl Williams celebrates her birthday by giving to the needy. And this year being her 57th birthday was no different as she spoilt her mense in Phumlani Village with a delicious potjie, stuffed with lamb knuckles and rice.

Auntie Beryl has been a community activist for the past 27 years, feeding her community from her own pocket and with the help of sponsors. Getting ready for her annual jol, she normally sits up the entire night before cooking pots of food. Yesterday she was up again at 5am to continue cooking for the 600 people she hoped to feed this year. Last year she fed 500.

Antie Beryls team .Every year Lotus River community activist Beryl Williams celebrates her birthday by giving to the less needy. pic supplied Every year Lotus River community activist Beryl Williams celebrates her birthday by giving to the less needy. pic supplied Aunty Beryl says she started cooking years ago when she used to watch her mother feed children living in communities such as Langa and Nyanga​. Helping people in need is her passion, says Aunty Beryl. “For 27 years I’ve been giving back to the community, this is my pride and passion, wherever I can, I always try to help communities like Phumlani and Kalbaskraal.”