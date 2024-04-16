The most wanted skollie on the Cape Flats has been sentenced to over 120 years in jail by the Western Cape High Court after going on a crime spree to avenge his gang boss. Several years after his dramatic arrest in Paarl, Jamiel “Charra” Jacobs, was found guilty on an array of charges linked to the formation of the Flakkas gang in Hillview and surrounding areas in 2018.

At the time, a source told the Daily Voice that Charra was a member of the Junky Funky Kids gang and after the death of Funky’s boss John Adams in November 2017, he started a splinter group known as the Flakka Boys. On the job: SAPS’ AGU busted notorious boef. File picture It was believed that Adams was assassinated by his own gang and Charra formed the new gang who carried out revenge attacks on the Funkys across Steenberg and Lavender Hill. According to the indictment, in the first revenge attack in December 2017, they opened fire on a group of skollies in Choir Street in Steenberg.

Later that month, on 30 December, Charra shot and killed his girlfriend Tyline Cunningham after she asked him for money for nappies. He told her he didn’t have and when she said she would make a plan on her own, he fetched a gun from the kitchen and shot her in the head. Stern: Western Cape High Court handed down sentence. File picture: Patrick Louw She was rushed to Retreat Day Hospital where she was declared dead as the Flakkas cleaned up the crime scene.

Between May 2018 and October 2018 the gang killed eight people including a 74-year-old oupa and attempted to kill six people in widespread shootings. The court documents also show that Simone Gordon and Jamiel Daniels had tried to smokkel drugs and cellphones to bandiete appearing at Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court. The duo were busted by the South Africa Police’s Anti-gang Unit (AGU) and charged with drug trafficking after their car was searched as they sat outside the court building.

It was discovered that they had placed tik, Mandrax pille and cocaine inside packets of sugar and instant porridge that had been opened and resealed. Cops also found small plastic bags, a padlock with keys, two cellphones, two SIM cards and cellphone cables and earphones hidden in the sugar and porridge. Charra was subsequently found guilty of two murders and six attempted murders and sentenced to a total of 121 years in the mang for various crimes, including charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.