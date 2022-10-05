The Western Cape’s most wanted skollie will not see the outside world after his high court trial was set to take place at the Pollsmoor Circuit Court. More than three years in the mang after his dramatic arrest in Paarl, Jamiel “Charra” Jacobs will have to wait at least another year before he even pleads on his case.

Charra, along with five other skurke, will go on trial where they face more than 40 charges after he allegedly went off on a killing spree in 2018. At the time, a source told the Daily Voice that Charra was a member of the Junky Funky Kids gang and after the death of Funkys boss John Adams in November 2017, he started another crew, known as the Flakka Boys. It was believed that Adams was killed by his own manskap, and Charra formed the new gang that carried out revenge attacks on the Funkys across Steenberg and Lavender Hill.

According to the indictment, Charra, Dylan Walker, Taswell Hermanus, Denver Skippers, Dominic De Storey, Simone Gordon and Jamiel Daniels will go on trial for various charges. In December 2017, Charra and Skippers allegedly opened fire from the back of a blue Ford Bantam bakkie on a group of Funkys in Choir Street in Steenber. Later that month Charra allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend Tyline Cunnigham after she asked him for money.