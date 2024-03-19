Fifa president Gianni Infantino on Monday condemned as “absolutely unacceptable” the attacks by Trabzonspor fans on Fenerbahce players following Sunday’s Super Lig match. The attacks took place as fans invaded the pitch after the Fenerbahce players and coaching staff celebrated their 3-2 win in Trabzon.

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic was punched in the face as fans mauled onto the turf. Trabzonspor fans stormed the pitch and attacked Fenerbahce players last night.



Former United player Fred scored twice before Batshuayi netted the decisive goal for Fenerbahce in a 3-2 win over Trabzonspor to open a 30 points gap between the 2 sides. pic.twitter.com/OYvQlszpja — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) March 18, 2024 Videos showed Belgian international Michy Batshuayi kicking a fan who had entered the pitch and Nigerian international Bright Osayi-Samuel punching another supporter. The Turkish Interior Minister announced a dozen people had been arrested for the incidents on the pitch and five who incited violence via social media had also been taken in.

Infantino posted a strongly-worded reaction on Instagram to the latest violent incident to affect Turkish football. YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEES! 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/norOmsXLYY — Fenerbahçe English (@Fenerbahce_EN) March 17, 2024 He wrote: “The violence witnessed after the Turkish Super Lig match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce is absolutely unacceptable — on or off the field, it has no place in our sport or society. “I have said it before, and I will say it again — without exception, in football, all players have to be safe and secure to play the game.